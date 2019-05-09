A family in New Jersey woke up to their brand new car up in flames because somebody threw a Molotov cocktail at it. Michael George reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

A New Jersey family woke up to their brand-new Chevrolet up in flames after they say somebody torched it with a Molotov cocktail.

The Calco family said they still don’t who hurled the fire ball at their Malibu or why, but they say their Old Bridge home was nearly torched in the process.

“I don’t know why someone would want to do this to us,” Anthony Calco said. “My wife is very shaken up and my boys are very shaken up over it.”

Police say they believe somebody chucked the Molotov at the car then ran off sometime early Wednesday morning. The car was destroyed, and the fire then spread to the garage.

“Thank God I woke up,” Nick Calco said. “It would have been really bad if none of us woke up.”

The Calco family said they don’t think they were targeted and that the attack was random, but don’t have any answers as to why it happened.

Police have surveillance video of the suspect fleeing the scene, but the arsonist still has not been arrested. An investigation is ongoing.