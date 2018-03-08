New Reports Detail Calls to Florida School Shooting Suspects' Home

NBC 6's Dan Krauth reports on on the 911 calls that originated from the home of accused Parkland school gunman.

Authorities released more details about prior police calls involving Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz Thursday that give more insight into possible early warning signs.

The reports released by the Broward Sheriff's Office detail about two dozen calls for help over the course of several years involving Nikolas and his younger brother Zachary, many made by their mother Lynda Cruz, who died in November.

During the month of May of 2012, Lynda Cruz called police saying both of her children were destroying her home. Later that year in August of 2012 she called police saying both her children were threatening her, cursing at her and being disrespectful.



In one call from August of 2012, someone called police claiming Nikolas and his brother were throwing water balloons at a neighbor's house. A deputy showed up and helped the mom discipline both her sons, who were both being treated for ADHD, the report said.

Back in November 2013, Lynda Cruz called BSO saying Zachary was becoming increasingly "aggressive and defiant" toward her, and she asked for help in transporting him to a treatment center, which a deputy did.

In January of 2014, someone called police saying Nikolas punched a hole in the wall and threatened to leave because his mom took his X-Box away. When police showed up, Lynda told them they got into a verbal fight and no crime occurred.

In another call in September 2016, Lynda Cruz said Nikolas was arguing with her over paperwork to get a state ID card. She said he had been "cutting his arms" and he "would like to purchase a firearm." A state mental health investigator showed up, said Nikolas wasn't a threat to himself or anyone else, and deputies left, records showed.

Nikolas Cruz, now 19, is facing murder charges in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which claimed 17 lives.