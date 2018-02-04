An Amtrak train with 147 people on board collided with a freight train in South Carolina, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

An Amtrak train traveling from New York to Miami collided with a freight train in South Carolina early Sunday, killing two people and injuring more than 70 others.

Both people who died were on the Amtrak train, the Lexington County coroner said. It wasn't clear whether the victims were passengers or crew members.

Amtrak said there were 139 passengers and eight crew on Train 91 when it collided at 2:45 a.m., just a few miles from Columbia, South Carolina, in the town of Cayce.

Images Show Damage After Amtrak Collision in S. Carolina

"The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars," following the impact with the CSX train, Amtrak said in a statement. CSX issued its own statement confirming the accident and saying an emergency response had begun.

About 5,000 gallons of fuel spilled as a result of the crash and authorities said crews were working to clean it up.



Local hospitals treated 62 patients, including two children, Palmetto Health officials said. Only two patients were expected to be admitted, while the rest would likely be treated and released.

Photo credit: NBC News

Jaclyn Kinney, 22, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, said she and her boyfriend were asleep on the train as they traveled to Orlando for a trip to Disney World.

She said they woke up to the crash.

"We got bumped into the wall from the impact and the train derailed," she told NBC via Twitter. "The cafe car that was right in front of us was in much worse shape so we were lucky."

She said Amtrak staff helped them off the train and checked to make sure the passengers were OK.

Kinney said she and her boyfriend suffered minor injuries.

Another passenger, Derek Pettaway, said he was asleep and hit his head on the side of the sleeper cabin during the crash. He suffered a bump on the head, minor whiplash and other bruises.

He described seeing the engine toppled on its side and the cafe car "completely folded in half."

Anyone with questions about passengers on the train can call (800) 523-9101, Amtrak said.





The Red Cross tweeted that "disaster trained volunteers" were responding to the scene of the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board also launched a team to tend to the site. South Carolina emergency officials said that all passengers were off the train as of 6:30 a.m.

Amtrak's "Silver Service" is an overnight line that connects New York and Miami with dozens of local stops along the way. The train departed from Penn Station at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

It was the second major Amtrak crash in less than a week and the third since December. On Wednesday, a train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat slammed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia. One person on the truck was killed.

Three people were killed and more than 70 others were hurt when a train careened off a bridge outside Tacoma, Washington, on Amtrak’s inaugural run on a new route for its Cascades service on Dec. 18.