NJ Groom Recreates His Father’s Wedding Photos - NBC Southern California
NJ Groom Recreates His Father’s Wedding Photos

By David Chang

17 minutes ago

Published 14 minutes ago
Joe Vallee decided to do something special on his wedding day a few weeks ago. The West Deptford, New Jersey, native recreated some of his father's photos from his own wedding in 1975. Take a look!
