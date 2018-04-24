Photographer finds baby taken along with stolen car abandoned in Florida parking lot. WFLA's Mark Douglas reports.

A baby taken along when his family's car was stolen has been reunited with his family thanks in part to a news photographer, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

WFLA Photographer Mark Eggers found the baby, still strapped in his car seat, in a St. Petersburg, Florida parking lot Monday afternoon.

Eggers was working on another story at the time and was unaware of the ongoing search for the child.

"It was only a couple minutes and I had no idea why somebody would leave a baby there," Egger said afterward. "I just made sure that while I was watching the baby he was safe."

Police are still searching for the car thief who took and abandoned the baby.

Read more from WFLA