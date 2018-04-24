News Crew Helps Find Baby That Carjacker Dumped in Florida Parking Lot - NBC Southern California
News Crew Helps Find Baby That Carjacker Dumped in Florida Parking Lot

By WFLA

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    News Crew to the Rescue After Finding Baby, Stolen Car

    Photographer finds baby taken along with stolen car abandoned in Florida parking lot. WFLA's Mark Douglas reports.

    (Published 33 minutes ago)

    A baby taken along when his family's car was stolen has been reunited with his family thanks in part to a news photographer, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

    WFLA Photographer Mark Eggers found the baby, still strapped in his car seat, in a St. Petersburg, Florida parking lot Monday afternoon.

    Eggers was working on another story at the time and was unaware of the ongoing search for the child.

    "It was only a couple minutes and I had no idea why somebody would leave a baby there," Egger said afterward. "I just made sure that while I was watching the baby he was safe."

    Police are still searching for the car thief who took and abandoned the baby.

