Student in Viral Encounter With Native American Elder: 'I Respect Him'

One of the high school students at the center of the Washington, D.C., march encounter that's become a cultural flashpoint says he wasn't being "disrespectful" toward a Native American activist he appeared to stare down.

Nick Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, discussed the march and its aftermath with Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive interview that aired Wednesday on the TODAY show.

Guthrie asked Sandmann if he feels he owes anyone an apology for the encounter, in which he appears on video to be smirking in the face of activist Nathan Phillips as Phillips chanted and played a drum during the Indigenous Peoples March Friday.

Phillips has said he was trying to defuse a situation between a large group of Covington Catholic students and several Black Hebrew Israelites outside the Lincoln Memorial.

Sandmann said he had "every right" to stand there, but added that he now wishes he had defused the situation.

"My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him. I'd like to talk to him," Sandmann said. "In hindsight, I wish we could have walked away and avoided the whole thing."

The short encounter, which was tense but peaceful, went viral over the holiday weekend as people criticized the students, some of whom appear to be mocking Phillips; Phillips for drumming so close to a group of children; the Black Israelites and even the critics themselves.

Sandmann said he didn't see other students making the "Tomahawk Chop" gesture, perceived by many as racist — something that's visible on video taken during the encounter. Racism isn't tolerated at the Covington Catholic, the student said.

The Diocese of Covington is investigating the incident, which "has already permanently altered the lives of many people," it said in a statement Tuesday.

Sandmann said the students got permission from a chaperone to shout at the Black Hebrew Israelites, who had directed slurs at the group. Phillips entered the encounter amid the cheering.

Sandmann said the smile seen on his face in the video as he and Phillips stand face to face, which prompted some of the criticism, conveyed, "this is the best you're going to get out of me. You won't get any further reaction of aggression."

He noted that both he and Phillips had the right to do what they did.

Phillips, who has told NBC News that he felt threatened by the group, didn't comment on Sandmann's statement. He is expected to speak with TODAY for an interview to be aired Thursday, and told The Cincinnati Enquirer Tuesday that he would be interested in meeting the students from Covington Catholic.