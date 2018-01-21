No One Injured, Man Sought as Two IEDs Detonate at Florida Mall

Florida police were seeking a man who was seen running from a mall where two improvised explosive devices detonated and a third suspicious package was found nearby Sunday, authorities said.

Lakes Wales Deputy Police Chief Troy Schulze told reporters that two pipe bombs appeared to have detonated in a service corridor near a JCPenney store at Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales, east of Tampa, at about 5:30 p.m., a half-hour before the mall was scheduled to close.

The third item, a backpack, was discovered near a movie theater, he said, adding that its contents hadn't yet been determined.

No shoppers were near the scene, and there are no reports of injuries, police said, but there was damage to a drop ceiling. The mall was evacuated.