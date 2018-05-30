Flood damage in McDowell County, North Carolina, as seen on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

A flash flood emergency was in place in a western North Carolina county as heavy rain brought floodwaters not seen since 2004 and a landslide that compromised the integrity of a dam, NBC News reported.

Thousands of people living below Lake Tahoma in McDowell County were being evacuated early Wednesday due to the rain brought by Alberto, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The downpour "is causing significant and life-threatening flooding county wide," the National Weather Service said. "Floodwaters have reached levels not seen since the September 2004 floods associated with Hurricanes Frances and Ivan."

There were no reported injuries or fatalities as of 3:20 a.m. ET.