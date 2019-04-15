Notre Dame Fire: World Mourns Destruction at Paris Cathedral

A massive fire engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, toppling its spire and sending thick plumes of smoke high into the sky.

All around the world, people were united in grief and shock as a fire engulfed the historic Notre Dame cathedral in the heart of Paris, NBC News reports.

Nicolas Marang, 47, has lived in Paris for more than 25 years and told NBC News he was running along the Seine River when he saw the smoke, which looked like a "dark smog," coming from the Notre Dame.

"Something just collapsed inside me. [It was] one of the worst things I've ever seen," Marang said.

People across the world began recounting their experiences and appreciation of the cathedral's beauty on social media. One Twitter user said that he first visited the church at 7 years old."It's one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen, and I'd visit the cathedral each time I was in Paris just to be moved and astonished. This is heartbreaking," he wrote.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, tweeted on Monday that he prayed for the Paris landmark after hearing of the fire. President Donald Trump called the Notre Dame one of the "great treasures of the world" during an economic roundtable event in Minnesota. Former first lady and Secretary of State Hilary Clinton said in a tweet that her heart went out to Paris.