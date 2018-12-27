Oh Baby! Texas Newborn Weighs in at 14 Pounds, 13 Ounces

At 21.5 inches long and 14 pounds,13 ounces, Ali James Medlock was born on Dec. 12 at Arlington Memorial Hospital. (Published Dec. 27, 2018)

An Arlington newborn baby boy is breaking records and melting hearts.

Ali James Medlock was born on Dec. 12 at Arlington Memorial Hospital.

At 21.5 inches long, Baby Ali weighed 14 pounds, 13 ounces.

Ali’s parents, Jennifer and Eric Medlock, are both music teachers in the Arlington Independent School District. Jennifer says the hospital told them their son was a record breaker for Arlington Memorial and the biggest baby their doctor delivered in his 30-plus-year career.

Friendly Grinch Delivers Mail and Holiday Cheer

An Indiana mail carrier dressed up as the Grinch to spread some holiday cheer this week. Mary Schrader said she wore Christmas lights last year, but didn't get much of a response. So, this year, she decided to dress up as the Grinch, wearing a mask, shoes and a light-up Santa Claus cap. Schrader will be dressed as the Grinch through Christmas Eve in Churubusco. WPTA's Corrine Rose reports.

(Published Monday, Dec. 24, 2018)

Baby Ali had to remain in the NICU for a week due to his size — his blood sugar and platelets were too low — according to his mother. He also experienced rapid breathing.

Fortunately, Baby Ali has improved since his stay in the hospital.

Ali James has a big sister named Annabelle, who weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces when she was born, according to mom.