Ohio State University Suspends Most of Its Fraternities as It Investigates Hazing - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Ohio State University Suspends Most of Its Fraternities as It Investigates Hazing

Most of the investigations involve hazing and alcohol, a university spokesman told the student newspaper, The Lantern

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ohio State University Suspends Most of Its Fraternities as It Investigates Hazing
    Sporting News via Getty Images
    This Aug. 2, 2001, file photo shows part of the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

    Ohio State University has joined a growing list of schools that have suspended fraternities in an effort to crack down on hazing, NBC News reported.

    On Thursday, the university announced that it’s investigating over a quarter of its Interfraternity Council chapters for potential violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

    Most of the investigations involve hazing and alcohol, a university spokesman told the student newspaper, The Lantern.

    "The university will not tolerate behavior that puts the health and safety of students at risk," Ryan Lovell, the senior director of sorority and fraternity life, said in a letter to chapter presidents. "This proactive step is being taken so that the IFC community takes a pause to reflect and create individual, actionable strategies for the future."

    Top News: House Passes Tax Bill, Republicans Celebrate

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 17 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices