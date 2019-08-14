9-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed in Old East Dallas

Police on the scene of a shooting in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in Old East Dallas Wednesday night when a person fired into an apartment they thought belonged to someone else, police say.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue, Dallas police said.

Police said two or three suspects knocked on the door of an apartment of the person they were looking for, but when that person did not come outside, the suspects walked around to the back.

The shooters then fired into the wrong apartment and struck the 9-year-old girl, police said.

The girl was transported to Baylor University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

People in the apartment complex said they knew the little girl well and that she was excited about the start of a new school year.

A woman whose daughter lives in the apartment complex said the girl and a group of friends recently had their nails painted so they would look nice on the first day of school.

"My daughter was telling about two days ago that she did about five or six little girls' nails over here for school," Nicki Ra said. "So when we just pulled into the apartment complex and they were saying what happened my daughter just broke down crying and I was like, 'What?' And she was like, 'Mom that was one of the little girls I just did her nails last week school.'"

Police said they believed shooting was gang related.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police said they did not have a description of the suspects or the vehicle they were driving.