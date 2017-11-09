OshKosh is recalling thousands of baby quilted jackets due to a choking hazard.

The company's Baby B'gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray have snaps that can detach and pose a choking hazard, according the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Agency.

OshKosh has received three reports of snaps detaching, including one incident where a child put the detached snap in her mouth.

Consumers who purchased the recalled jackets should return them to any OshKosh or Carter's store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card for an infant size or $36 gift card for a toddler size.

About 38,000 jackets were sold in the U.S. at OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl's, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores nationwide, and online at www.oshkosh.com between August 2017 and September 2017 for between $35 and $40.

The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag. The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag.

The style numbers and UPC of the recalled products are available here.

Consumers can contact OshKosh at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.oshkosh.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.