We'll Miss You, Palindrome Week. See You in the 22nd Century

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Happy #Palindromeweek.

    Mom! Dad! Wow! Tell a ballet -- It's the last palindrome week of the century. 

    Palindromes are words, phrases or a sequence of numbers that can be read the same way forward and backward. 

    Tuesday (9/10/19 or 9/10/2019) marks the first time this year, and last time for a lifetime, when all the numbers line up. The palindromes go through next Thursday, so palindrome week is actually a 10-day week. 

    Here's how it looks:

    9/10/19
    9/11/19
    9/12/19
    9/13/19
    9/14/19
    9/15/19
    9/16/19
    9/17/19
    9/18/19
    9/19/19 

    It's also the last palindrome week we'll get for the century, Farmers' Almanac notes. Using the m-dd-yy format, each century gets nine years with 10 consecutive palindrome days and they always happen in the second decade of that 100-year span.  

    But don't despair. There are still some numerical palindrome days ahead on the calendar. NBC News reported back in 2011 about a professor at University of Portland, Aziz Inan, who has studied numerical palindromes. He compiled a list here of 38 palindrome dates for the 21st Century (in a month/day/year format that uses four numbers for the year). The next one up is Feb. 2, 2020 (02/02/2020).

    The word palindrome comes from the Greek palindromos and signifies a running back again, according to Etymonline.com. The ancient Greeks famously inscribed a palindrome phrase on fountains.

    Go ahead and inscribe some tweets today. Here's a good list of palindromes for inspiration.

      

