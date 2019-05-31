Pawtucket Police Officer Accused of Sexual Assault

The Pawtucket Police Department announced they fired a probationary officer accused of sexual assault.

Thomas Cahill, 24, of Johnston, Rhode Island was charged by the Johnston Police Department with second-degree sexual assault while he was off-duty.

According to Johnston police, the victim reported that Cahill touched her inappropriately while inside Bar 101.

Chief Tina Goncalves said in a news release that Cahill was fired immediately.

"The Pawtucket Police Department does not condone or tolerate any criminal behavior," Goncalves said.

Cahill was arraigned before a Justice of the Peace, with bail set at $10,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is scheduled to face a judge in June.