Pentagon Identifies Marine Killed in Iraq - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Pentagon Identifies Marine Killed in Iraq

Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer, 35, was killed Saturday by enemy small arms fire in Ninewah Province

Published 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    Alex Wong/Getty Images
    In this January 3, 2002, file photo, the Pentagon logo and an American flag are lit up in the briefing room of the Pentagon.

    A military service member killed in combat in Iraq over the weekend was identified Sunday as a U.S. Marine from Colorado, authorities said.

    Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer, 35, was killed Saturday by enemy small arms fire in Ninewah Province while he was advising an Iraqi Security Force mission, the Pentagon said in a statement.

    Koppenhafer’s death was still being investigated, and more details were unavailable, the Pentagon said.

    Koppenhafer, of Mancos, west of Durango, was assigned to the Marine Forces Special Operations Command in Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, NBC News reports. His death comes days after the release of a Pentagon watchdog report that described a resurgent Islamic State terror group in Iraq and Syria — and U.S.-backed forces struggling to contain it.

    Top News: Memorial for Victim of Gilroy Shooting

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Memorial for a Victim Killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting, and More
    Adrian Kraus/AP
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices