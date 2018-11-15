Pentagon Says it 'Failed' Its First, Massive Audit — as it Expected - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Pentagon Says it 'Failed' Its First, Massive Audit — as it Expected

Congress first required the Defense Department to undertake a comprehensive audit in 1990

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pentagon Says it 'Failed' Its First, Massive Audit — as it Expected
    AP
    President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during his meeting with members of his cabinet in Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Looking on is Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.

    The Defense Department has failed an audit almost three decades in the making, the Pentagon's No. 2 official said Thursday. But the results were expected and showed what the agency already knew — that "more work lies ahead of us."

    Congress first required the Defense Department to undertake a comprehensive audit in 1990, but the agency didn't manage to get around to it until late last year, NBC News reported.

    "Everyone was betting against us that we would even do the audit," Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters, adding: "It was an audit on a $2.7 trillion organization. The fact we did the audit is substantial."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices