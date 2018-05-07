Pickup Truck Strikes Southwest Plane at Baltimore Airport

Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight from Florida say a pickup truck hit their plane on the runway at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The Boeing 737 left Fort Lauderdale late Sunday night. According to the airline's flight tracker, it landed in Baltimore at 12:46 a.m., shortly before its scheduled arrival.
"All of a sudden there was a smash, and it startled everyone. It was pretty loud. The people across the aisle said a truck just smashed into the side of the plane," passenger Christopher Pratt said.
There were 172 passengers on the plane, according to Southwest.
No one was injured.
Southwest Airlines hasn't released a statement about the incident, but a representative said they were "glad to hear everyone made it safely to BWI" in a response to a passenger on Twitter.
Neither the airline nor the airport has released any further details.