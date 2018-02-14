At Least 1 Dead, Multiple Injured at Fla. HS Shooting; Suspect in Custody

A suspect is into custody after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left one person dead and multiple people Wednesday afternoon.

The extent of the injuries are unknown but the Broward Sheriff said the scene is still active.

An afternoon fire drill at the school created a scene of chaos before gunshots were heard Wednesday afternoon.

Photo credit: NBC News

School board officials said staff and students heard what sounded like gunfire shortly before dismissal, and the school went on an immediate lockdown.

Footage showed dozens of officers and ambulances at the school as students ran or walked out with hands up. Some reported victims were seen being carried out of the school.



Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., told MSNBC just before 4 p.m. that "there were a number of fatalities," citing Broward County officials, and that the shooter was not in custody, although authorities believed they knew who he was.

"This is a really bad day," Nelson said.

NBC 6 spoke to the older brother of one student, who said his sister, a sophomore, was safe but “trembling in shock” at the scene unfolding at her high school.

“It’s just complete chaos out there,” he said a short distance from the school. “She was numb.”

Coral Springs Police tweeted that students and teachers should remain barricaded inside the school until officers can reach them.

"Worried parents of Douglas HS students, while this is Parkland scene (handled by BSO) we are assisting. We understand you are worried for your children (and nearby Middle School children, which was put on lock down as a precaution)," Coral Springs Police tweeted.



ATF agents were responding to the school to assist BSO and Coral Springs PD, officials said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he has spoken with law enforcement about the shooting. President Donald Trump tweeted his "prayers and condolences to the families of the victims."

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.