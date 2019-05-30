Police Search for Alleged 'Twerking Thief' in Pembroke Pines

Cameras were rolling as a twerking thief allegedly stole more than $300 worth of clothing from a Pembroke Pines store.

Police are searching for a woman who is accused of snatching and grabbing the merchandise from MadRag in Pembroke Pines, which is located at the 600 block of North University Drive. Police said she left the store without paying for any of the items.

According to Webster’s Dictionary, twerking is to dance to hip-hop or pop music in a very sensual way, typically by thrusting or shaking the buttocks and hips while in a squatting or bent-over position.”

Police released surveillance video of the incident in hopes the public can identify the woman and her friend.

Police are describing the first suspect as a heavy-set black female with short black hair and multiple tattoos. The second suspect is described as a medium-set black female with long black hair.

Anyone with information on either of the suspects are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.