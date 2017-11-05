About two dozen people died when a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. The community of 400 is 20 miles from San Antonio. (Published 6 hours ago)

Just 35 days after a man opened fire in Las Vegas, causing the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a gunman has wreaked havoc on a small Texas town, killing 26 people, who ranged from 5 to 72 years old.



The Sunday morning mass shooting happened inside a tiny church 30 miles east of San Antonio.

President Donald Trump addressed the shooting during his trip to Japan. He said that in the face of tragedy, "Americans do what they do best: we pull together, we join hands, we lock arms and through the tears and through the sadness we stand strong, oh so strong."

"All of America is praying to God to help the wounded and the families of the victims. We will never ever leave their side, ever."

Politicians asked for prayers and offered condolences, with some voicing frustration with U.S. gun laws. On Twitter, #GunControl was trending Sunday evening as part of the social media conversation on what happened.

Former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter that Americans "grieve with all the families" of the victims and will "stand with the survivors as they recover." In a subsequent tweet, he called for action in the form of "concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, tweeted: "Truly heartbreaking news in #Sutherland Springs. Please say a prayer for First Baptist congregation, first responders & the community there"

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke to reporters after his team's Sunday night victory, directing attention away from the game and to the shooting in the nearby town.

"We won a basketball game. Considering what’s gone on today, it's pretty meaningless," Popovich said in his brief postgame remarks. "When you think about the tragedy those families are suffering, it's inconceivable and impossible to put your head around. So, I think talking about basketball is probably pretty inappropriate. So, you guys have a good night."



Here is a look at how some other public figures responded to the Texas shooting: