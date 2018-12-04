Read Robert Mueller's Memo on Michael Flynn's Cooperation in Russia Probe - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Read Robert Mueller's Memo on Michael Flynn's Cooperation in Russia Probe

Read the special counsel's memorandum in full

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Mueller Recommends No Prison Time for Flynn

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday filed a heavily redacted sentencing memo in the Michael Flynn case, calling his cooperation "substantial." (Published 32 minutes ago)

    Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a sentencing memorandum in the case of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI regarding conversations about sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

    The court filing provides the first details of Flynn's cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

    The deadline comes ahead of Flynn's Dec. 18 sentencing and more than a year after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about reaching out to Russian government officials on Trump's behalf.

    Read the special counsel's memorandum in full below.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices