2 Firefighters Hurt in Roswell Fireworks Warehouse Explosion

An explosion at a fireworks storage facility in New Mexico left at least two firefighters injured. No cause for the explosion has been announced.

At least two firefighters were injured Wednesday in an explosion at a fireworks storage facility near Roswell, New Mexico.

Both were transported to local hospitals and the extents of their injuries are still unclear, according to a post on the city of Roswell's Facebook page.

The explosion happened while firefighters were working in and around the facility near the Roswell International Air Center. The facility is used to store fireworks to be used in public displays.

The cause for the explosion was not immediately known.

The city's Facebook post said New Mexico State Police are leading an investigation of the incident.