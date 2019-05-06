Experts to Discuss Suicide Prevention Among Youth

Suicide prevention experts will be sharing strategies to prevent suicide among youth at an event Monday ahead of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.

The event, hosted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will kick off at 3 p.m. in Washington, D.C., and can be watched live on the SAMHSA website as well as on the top of this page when it is live.

This year's theme, "Suicide Prevention: Strategies That Work," will focus on the impact that suicide has on children, teens, young adults, families and communities.

SAMHSA says experts will discuss evidence-based practices to help save children's lives and put them on a path to recovery.

If you know a young person who is at risk of suicide, reach out to SAMHSA's National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7, 365 days a year at 800-273-TALK (8255). Additional suicide prevention resources can be found here.

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day will be observed on May 9.