In this June 1, 2017, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joins other justices of the U.S. Supreme Court for an official group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington.

Sam Adams is releasing a new brew that honors a Supreme trailblazer.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired beer will be available in the brewery's Tap Room in Boston on March 29.

Named "When There Are Nine," the Belgian Bruit IPA was brewed on International Women's Day and was inspired by the Supreme Court Justice's famous response to being asked when there will be enough women on the court.

Tickets are available online to try the IPA. The $20 ticket includes a pint of When There Are Nine, four dumplings from Mei Mei and a donation to the Pink Boots Society.

Five dollars will be donated from every ticket purchased and $1 will be donated from every RBG-inspired drink purchase to the Pink Boots Society. The society encourages women in the beer industry to advance their careers with education.

The specialty drink will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday.