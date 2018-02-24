Microwave Mishap Prompts Evacuations at San Diego Airport - NBC Southern California
Microwave Mishap Prompts Evacuations at San Diego Airport

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 48 minutes ago

    Food burned inside a microwave in a break room at the San Diego International Airport prompted evacuations at Terminal 1 Saturday, fire officials confirmed.

    The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said the microwave mishap happened around 1:30 p.m. and led officials to evacuate travelers from the terminal in case of a fire emergency.

    No one was hurt.

    Some travelers posted about the evacuation on Twitter, with one woman adding, “Good thing it’s nice out.”

    Further details were not immediately released.

