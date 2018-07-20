 San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Friday Highlights - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Friday Highlights

By Sabrina Cheung and Peter Andringa

9 PHOTOS

5 minutes ago

The second day of 2018 Comic-Con International: San Diego featured more exciting programs and pop-up events. Writers and celebrities spoke at panels, and the IMDb Yacht continued to sail. View highlights below of Friday, July 20, 2018.
