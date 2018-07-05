Calif. Couple Remodeling Bathroom Uncovers Hidden Message

Are there messages just waiting to be uncovered in my home?

That's what many are wondering after coming across a tweet that went viral this week posted by San Jose resident Alex Monney. The tweet, which has since been deleted, garnered more than 21,000 retweets and hundreds of comments.

Alex and Jess Monney are remodeling their bathroom this month and discovered a message left from the home's previous owners:

"We remodeled this bathroom summer 1995. If you're reading this, that means you're remodeling the bathroom again. What's wrong with the way we did it?!?!?"

The message is also accompanied with a photo of the previous owners. Check out the message below:

A San Jose couple remodeling their bathroom uncovered a hidden message left behind from the home's previous owner.

Photo credit: ALEX MONNEY

The previous homeowners shared a picture of their pet rabbit, Cassie, too.

"Thank you for the note. It gave us a lot of smiles," homeowner Alex Monney told NBC Bay Area. "It brought a lot of laughter to our life. Your bathroom was great. Sorry, for messing with it."



Here is how the bathroom looked before the remodel in this tweet from Jess below:





The viral bathroom remake continues to be the talk on social media thanks to the likes of comedian and actress Sarah Silverman sharing the story.

The Monneys said they plan to carry on the tradition and write their own message in the walls.

Meanwhile, we'll be figuring out if any portions of our home are in need of a remodel. Who knows? There could be a hidden message from '95 patiently waiting to be seen.