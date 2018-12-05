Search and Rescue Underway Off Coast of Japan After US Marine Aircraft Involved in 'Mishap'
Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago
A search and rescue operation was underway off the coast of Japan on Wednesday after two U.S. Marine aircraft were involved in what authorities called a "mishap."
The aircraft launched from the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan for a regularly scheduled training exercise.
A Japanese search and rescue aircraft responded to aid in recovery.