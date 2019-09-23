Woman Quits Her Job to Keep Up 57-Day Search for Missing Dog - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Woman Quits Her Job to Keep Up 57-Day Search for Missing Dog

A couple posted pictures of Katie on Facebook groups and searched for her during the night with special equipment, among other efforts to track her down

By Staff

Published 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Is Reunited With Missing Dog After 57-Day Search

    A Washington State woman was finally reunited with her border collie, who went missing while on vacation in Montana. (Published 3 hours ago)

    After 57 days of searching for their lost Border collie in Montana, a couple from Washington was reunited with their loving Katie. Carole King had quit her job as a postal worker to devote herself to the search for the 7-year-old dog, according to reports.  

    She and her husband Verne first noticed their dog was missing after returning  to their pet-friendly hotel room in Kalispell, Montana, after a night out. Katie had fled, possibly scared by the sound of thunderstorms, The New York Times reported.  

    The Kings started their search throughout the neighborhood and feared that big  forests nearby would make their task more difficult. They would later post pictures of Katie on Facebook groups, search for her during the night with special equipment, order animal traps and leave clothing so the missing dog could detect their scent.

    The couple's despair escalated as time passed by. Verne King returned to the family's home near Spokane while Carole stayed behind hundreds of miles away. 

    Highclere Castle, Home of 'Downton Abbey,' in Photos

    [NATL]Real-Life 'Downton Abbey' Put on Airbnb for One-Night Stay

    After eight weeks, Carole King was surprised on Sept. 15 when a nearby resident mentioned he had seen something outside his window that looked like Katie.

    She rushed over to the person's house. After walking around the fields nearby, Katie was finally found under a tree, dehydrated and much thinner, according to the Times.

    When she shouted her name, the Border collie responded immediately, running as fast as she could toward her owner.

    Florida Boy Who Survived Dorian Gets Heartwarming Return From Classmates

    [NATL] Florida Boy Who Survived Dorian Gets Heartwarming Return From Classmates

    Three-year old Makai Simmons received a warm welcome from his classmates when he finally returned to school in Florida after getting stuck in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit the island.

    (Published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019)

    “All I could think about was, ‘I’m done. I got her," King told the Times. 

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices