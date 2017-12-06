Six Women Claim Weinstein Cover Up Amounted to Racketeering in New Lawsuit - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
OLY-LA
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Six Women Claim Weinstein Cover Up Amounted to Racketeering in New Lawsuit

The suit claims that Weinstein and the companies he worked with colluded together to conceal Weinstein's widespread sexual harassment and assaults

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Harvey Weinstein’s ouster from the Weinstein Company in light of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him is causing thousands of other women to speak up and speak out against powerful abusers in the workplace. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017)

    Six women filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, claiming that the movie mogul's actions to cover up assaults amounted to civil racketeering.

    The lawsuit was filed at a federal court in New York seeking to represent a class of "dozens, if not hundreds" of women who say they were assaulted by Weinstein.

    The lawsuit claims that a coalition of companies and people became part of the growing "Weinstein Sexual Enterprise" and that they worked with Weinstein to conceal his widespread sexual harassment and assaults.

    "The Weinstein Sexual Enterprise had many participants, grew over time as the obfuscation of Weinstein's conduct became more difficult to conceal," the suit said.

    'Tonight': JJ Watt Is SI's 2017 Sportsperson of the Year

    [NATL] 'Tonight': Jimmy Fallon Reveals JJ Watt Is Sports Illustrated's 2017 Sportsperson of the Year

    Jimmy Fallon reveals 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year honoree Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, who chats about raising over $37 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery, his injury and his stylish cane.

    (Published Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017)

    A lawyer for Weinstein declined comment.

    According to the lawsuit, actresses and other women in the film industry were lured to industry events, hotel rooms, Weinstein's home, office meetings or auditions under the pretense that they were to discuss a project.

    At least 75 women have come forward in the media to detail accounts of assault, harassment and inappropriate conduct by Weinstein. Weinstein's representatives have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, but no charges have been filed.

    Weinstein, 65, is being investigated by police in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York and London

    Weinstein was ousted from the movie company he founded following a barrage of sexual harassment allegations that began with a bombshell New York Times article in early October. Since then, numerous prominent men in entertainment, business and politics and the media have been hit with allegations of improper behavior with women.


    'Late Night': Samantha Bee Marked John Oliver's Desk

    [NATL] 'Late Night': Samantha Bee Scribbled Her Name Into John Oliver's Desk

    Samantha Bee reveals she once carved her name into John Oliver's desk with a knife. The two talk show hosts share a studio space with one another. 

    (Published Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017)
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices