Skateboarding Couple Deface Gravesite of Ex-President Gerald Ford, First Lady Betty Ford

Police are seeking two skateboarders in what officials on Wednesday called "extreme vandalism" at the gravesite of former President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford in Michigan, NBC News reported.

In security camera video, a young man and woman can be seen approaching the gravesite at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum on March 27. The pair can be seen kicking a skateboard across the front of the memorial; then they hoist themselves to sit on top of it, where the young man appears to try to rip one of the letters out of the inscription.