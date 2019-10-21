Sleeping Rutgers Student Sexually Assaulted in Dorm, Police Say

Police at Rutgers University are increasing patrols after a man allegedly snuck into a dorm room and sexually attacked a sleeping student.

The student was asleep in an "unsecured" dorm room on the Livingston Campus in Piscataway, New Jersey, around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 20 when the approximately 20-year-old man went in and made “unwanted sexual contact,” Rutgers police said Sunday.

When the student woke up, the man left the room and fled the dorm, according to police. The student wasn't physically hurt.

Police say the suspect is about 5 feet 7 inches tall with thin black hair and was wearing wearing glasses with a pink shirt and blue jeans.

"It's a disgusting thing to hear about, and I hope the girl is okay that it happened to," said freshman Angela Kearsley.

Rutgers students describe the campus as quiet, calm and the last place to expect such an attack.

"I always walk with a buddy, we always walk with people. Lock your doors. Don't let random people into your building because they're locked for a reason," said Kearsley.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rutgers Police Department Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.