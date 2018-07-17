Two small planes crashed in the same area of the Florida Everglades, officials said.

At least three people are dead after two small planes collided and crashed in the Florida Everglades in Miami-Dade Tuesday. Officials said the total number of people on board the planes was unknown.

The collision happened around 1 p.m. near 22700 Southwest 8th Street about nine miles west of Miami Executive Airport, officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the FAA said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez told the Miami Herald that three people were killed when the planes collided in midair.

Footage showed the badly damaged planes, a Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172, in a grassy area of the Everglades. Crews responded to the scene by helicopter and airboat.

The wreckage of both planes had the name of local flight school Dean International on their sides. The school has been involved in a number of incidents involving planes, most recently a crash in the Everglades in May that left two hospitalized.

NBC 6 last year obtained reports by the National Transportation and Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration of downed planes at Dean International. Since 2007, a total of 29 accidents or incidents have been documented, including five fatalities.



The FAA said they are investigating the crash along with the NTSB.

