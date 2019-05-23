Small Plane Crashes into Home in Texas

The McKinney Fire Department has confirmed that a small plane has crashed into a home in the 200 block of Black Bear Drive. (Published 40 minutes ago)

The McKinney Fire Department has confirmed that a small plane has crashed into a home in the 200 block of Black Bear Drive.

Two people on the plane were taken to a nearby hospital. No one on the ground was hurt.

The FAA later confirmed that the plane was a Piper PA 28 (Cherokee).

The FAA did indicate that the Aero Country Airport is about a quarter of a mile from the home, but did not indicate if the plane was taking off, or trying to land at that airport.

FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site. NTSB officials will also investigate the crash.

Homeowner Jamillah Foster says she was in the house with her three young kids at the time of the crash.

“Before I could even understand that a plane had come through my house, I didn’t know what happened. I just knew something wasn’t right. It was debris everywhere and where were my kids?” said Jamillah Foster.

Though all three were safe, Foster's youngest was sitting just 10 feet from the wreckage. She says the 1-year-old was watching cartoons on a TV on the wall the plane crashed into.

"He was facing the wall that the plane crashed into... just facing it. And that’s the part that just had me… for a while, because that could’ve been tragic," said Foster.

According to officials, Foster's family will stay with friends for the duration of the investigation and repairs.

Meanwhile, neighbors are eager for information about the cause of the crash and what if anything can be done to keep it from happening again.

The neighborhood sits about a quarter of a mile from the Aero Country Ariport.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen next week. Is this going to be addressed in a meaningful way? We don’t know," said Harshitha Holmes.

Officials haven't released the conditions of the plane's passenger or pilot.