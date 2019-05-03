Soldier Survives 70-Foot Fall Into Active Volcano in Hawaii - NBC Southern California
Soldier Survives 70-Foot Fall Into Active Volcano in Hawaii

He was found on a narrow ledge about 70 feet down and airlifted to a hospital

Published 2 hours ago

    USGS/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images, File
    This May 6, 2018, file photo shows smoke rise from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

    A soldier who tried to get a closer look at an active volcano in Hawaii fell from a 300-foot cliff on Wednesday but survived, NBC News reported.

    The 32-year-old lost his footing had climbed over a railing at the edge of the Kilauea caldera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, according to a statement from the National Park Services.

    But more than two hours later, he was found on a narrow ledge about 70 feet down. The soldier was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Hilo.

    "Crossing safety barriers and entering closed areas can result in serious injuries and death," Chief Ranger John Broward said in a statement.

