South Dakota Tornado Causes 'Significant Damage' in Sioux Falls

A trampoline was blown into someone else's backyard during a tornado in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A tornado struck Sioux Falls, South Dakota, late Tuesday, causing “significant structural damage” and massive power losses in the city, NBC News reported, citing the mayor and other officials.

Sioux Falls officials asked people not to travel because of downed power lines and trees, and Mayor Paul TenHaken shared a photo of a devastated auto-parts store along with a tweet stating, “there is significant structural damage like this across our city.”

“Please stay off the roads — there’s a lot of people that either are still on the roads who didn’t get off in time for the storm or are back on to see the damage,” TenHaken said in a video from an emergency operations center.

The tornado struck around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Sioux Falls, said National Weather Service Science and Operations Officer Phil Schumacher.