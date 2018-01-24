Over 20,000 Sign Petition to Stop Starbucks From Coming to Yosemite - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Over 20,000 Sign Petition to Stop Starbucks From Coming to Yosemite

A spokesman for Yosemite said they are simply trying to meet the demands of visitors

Published at 4:08 AM PST on Jan 24, 2018 | Updated at 5:01 AM PST on Jan 24, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Over 20,000 Sign Petition to Stop Starbucks From Coming to Yosemite
    Getty, File

    Nearly 23,000 people have signed a petition expressing "deep dissatisfaction" with the decision to open a Starbucks at Yosemite National Park. 

    The Starbucks, which is slated to open this spring, would not be a freestanding store but rather part of a food court attached to Yosemite Lodge.

    Online protesters say they are concerned that the arrival of Starbucks at one of America's oldest and most venerable national parks would open the door to other big chains.

    A spokesman for Yosemite said they are simply trying to meet the demands of visitors who want "food and drink that is accessible, of good quality and at a reasonable price." 

    Orphaned Bears at Yosemite Find New Temporary Home

    [NATL] Orphaned Bear Cubs at Yosemite Find New Temporary Home
    Rangers found three orphaned bear cubs after their mother was killed in Yosemite National Park on the Fourth of July. Park staff was able to catch the cubs and move them to a new home at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. The hope is that the cubs will eventually be reintroduced into the wild next year.

    The cubs are still very small, weighing between 8 and 10 pounds, but they are otherwise healthy. They don't have names, and human contact is kept at a minimum. "They're exactly like toddlers," said Tom Millham, who helps care for the bears. "They'll sleep a lot, night and day, and they'll get up and they'll play, they'll eat, and whenever you eat and you have a full belly, it's time to take a nap."
    (Published Friday, July 15, 2016)

    The coffee outlet would be licensed and operated by multinational corporation Amarak, using the Starbucks logo and products.  A contract between the park service and Amarak prohibits them from overruling Starbucks or other vendors so long as they are providing goods and services outlined in the contract. 

    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices