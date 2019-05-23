Subways Delayed After Dog Runs Onto Tracks in Midtown

The search for Marley is on.

Some subway lines in Manhattan were delayed or halted entirely Thursday evening as MTA crews attempted to find a dog that slipped away from its owners and ran onto the tracks.

Paula Boodoosingh was with the dog, an 8-month-old golden cocker spaniel named Marley, as she waited for her daughter Bianca to meet up with them. Somehow Marley slipped out of the harness while on the platform, and took off onto the tracks of the uptown Q line at 34th Street.

The MTA tweeted out just before 6 p.m. that northnound N and Q trains were holding in stations after the dog went onto the tracks between 34th Street and 42nd Street.

Trains were allowed to start moving through the area at slower speeds starting around 6:30 p.m.

"We're worried as time goes by," said Bianca, as she was still waiting for any news on the location of her beloved pet five hours after it escaped. "That's our baby, we're just sad and scared right now."

The condition of the dog was not immediately known. The MTA said the dog was still missing as of 11 p.m. Thursday night.

"She's sweet, loves to give kisses, loves to play, very energetic puppy," said Bianca. "She's our family, she's like a child."

Anyone who sees the dog is asked to contact police.