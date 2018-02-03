U.S. Bank Stadium is seen Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis. The NFL Super Bowl 52 football game will be played Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

From bottles and wadded up napkins to food scraps — the U.S. Bank Stadium will be the site of more than 40 tons of waste by the time Americans know whether the Philadelphia Eagles or the New England Patriots triumphed in Super Bowl LII.

This year, the NFL, PepsiCo, Aramark and the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis are teaming up to sustainably and responsibly dispose of 90 percent of the stadium’s trash with the new initiative, Rush2Recycle, NBC News reported.

The project aspires to place new standards for sustainability on events that attract large crowds. The U.S. Bank Stadium alone seats 66,200 people.

The new zero-waste initiative will help fans dispose of their waste properly within the stadium and learn tips and resources for recycling at home. The waste will be hand sorted to compost organic material, while non-compostable, non-recyclable waste will be incinerated to heat local homes and businesses with the recovered energy.