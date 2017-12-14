Harvey Weinstein’s ouster from the Weinstein Company in light of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him is causing thousands of other women to speak up and speak out against powerful abusers in the workplace. (Published Monday, Dec. 11, 2017)

Director Morgan Spurlock, best known for his documentary film, "Super-Size Me," admitted Wednesday to a history of sexual misconduct dating back to his college days, NBC News reported.

Spurlock, 47, wrote "I am part of the problem,” in a blog post in which he confessed to settling a sexual harassment lawsuit, cheating on all of his romantic partners, including both of his wives, and was accused of rape in college.

The post was shared from Spurlock's verified Twitter account. A representative for the documentarian declined to provide a comment.

In a tweet after his blog post, Spurlock said he was "seeking help."



'Tonight': How Black Women Helped Stop Roy Moore