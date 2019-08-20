NH Women Ask US Supreme Court to Toss Topless Ban - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

NH Women Ask US Supreme Court to Toss Topless Ban

Laconia has a law banning public nudity, including "the showing of the female breast with less than a fully opaque covering any part of the nipple"

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NH Women Ask US Supreme Court to Toss Topless Ban
    necn, File

    Three New Hampshire women have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional a city ordinance banning women from going topless in public, NBC News reported.

    Ginger Pierro was first arrested in 2016 for doing yoga topless at a lakeside beach in Laconia, followed by two other women protesting several days later.

    The city has a law banning public nudity, including "the showing of the female breast with less than a fully opaque covering any part of the nipple." The New Hampshire Supreme Court rejected their appeal, acknowledging that the law treats men and women differently but saying the sexes "are not fungible" when it comes to the traditional understanding of nudity.

    While most lower courts have ruled the same way, a federal appeals court struck down a topless ban in Colorado this February.

    'Free the Nipple' Movement in N.H.

    [NATL-NECN] 'Free the Nipple' Movement in N.H.
    For beach-goers at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, this past weekend was all about freeing the nipple. Women, and even some men, went topless as part of the "Free the Nipple" movement. It's a nationwide campaign to promote equality for men and women by eliminating the double standard of women having to cover their breasts.
    (Published Monday, Aug. 24, 2015)
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices