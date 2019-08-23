A South Florida man woke up from a coma after being hit by a lighning strike determined to marry his fiance. NBC 6's Arlene Borenstein reports.

A crash paralyzed him as a teenager. Weeks ago, months before getting married, he was struck by lightning. Despite the tragedy, Nick Williams and Emily Netter have a love that remains steadfast.

Nick was in a car accident before he and Emily even began dating. She finds his resolve inspiring.

“He just lives his life. He doesn’t let anything limit him," Emily said.

In early August, four months before they planned to wed, Nick – as he was reading a Bible application on his phone – was struck by lightning while sitting in his wheelchair in Pompano Beach.

Emily had no idea if she would have a fiancé or a wedding to look forward to.

After lightning struck, Nick was in a coma for days. When Nick recently woke up, he told the nurse his wedding was tomorrow.

"No, honey, your timing was off," Emily recounted saying.

Nick was a standout volleyball player at Cardinal Gibbons High School. He became wheelchair-bound 11 years ago while in his senior year.

Donna Pappas, Nick's mom, said the crash never defeated him. He remains active by playing wheelchair tennis and by doing CrossFit.

Doctors tell the family Nick's wheelchair took the brunt of the strike, possibly saving his life.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Nick.