Suit: Pulse Survivors Claim Facebook, Twitter, Google Aided ISIS

Noor Salman, the widow of the gunman who killed 49 people in an attack on an Orlando nightclub, was found not guilty on all federal charges stemming from the June 2016 mass shooting. NBC 6's Tony Pipitone reports. (Published Friday, March 30, 2018)

Over a dozen survivors of the 2016 deadly mass shooting inside the Pulse nightclub are suing social media sites Facebook and Twitter, as well as Google-owned YouTube, accusing the tech companies of “aiding and abetting” the terror group ISIS.

The lawsuit, filed by 16 survivors in federal court in Orlando on Wednesday, claims the sites helped support and profited from the terrorist group by placing ads on ISIS posts and "deriving revenue for those ads," according to NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

"Without defendants Twitter, Facebook, and Google (YouTube), the explosive growth of ISIS over the last few years into the most feared terrorist group in the world would not have been possible,” the suit claims, noting ISIS promoted and carried out "terror activities" on the platforms.

The lawsuit also claims that the social media giants allowed ISIS and its media arm to "openly maintain" accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, while refusing to actively monitor or block them.

Omar Mateen shot and killed 49 people and injured dozens more at the popular gay nightclub in Orlando in the early morning hours of June 12. During the attack, Mateen called 911 and told the operator that he pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Mateen was killed in a shootout with police.

A similar lawsuit filed in 2016 by families of victims and survivors was dismissed last week. A Michigan judge ruled that there was no legal merit to claims that Mateen became radicalized by items he found online.

The ruling came the same day Mateen's widow, Noor Salmen, was found not guilty of aiding and abetting her husband and obstruction of justice.

