Twenty-six-year-old Devin Kelley has been identified as the alleged gunman in the Texas church shooting Sunday that left 26 people dead. Kelley was chased down by a Good Samaritan driving by. Johnnie Langendorff said he did what he thought he needed to do.

Texas Church Shooting Suspect Fled After Being Confronted, Was Chased After by Good Samaritan

When a man dressed in all-black tactical gear opened fire with an assault rifle on a church in rural Texas, two men intervened, helping to stop the gunman's deadly rampage, NBC News reported.

One, who has yet to be identified, exchanged fire with gunman Devin Patrick Kelley. The other, Johnnie Langendorff, spoke to NBC News affliate News 4 San Antonio, about his decision to help chase Kelley down as he fled the church.

Langendorff said he pulled over when he saw the the shootout.

"I did what I thought I needed to do," he said. "They said there was a shooting. I pursued and I just did what I thought was the right thing."