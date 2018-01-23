Watch: School Bus With 20 Students Slides Down Icy Road

Authorities say none of the 20 students or bus driver was injured when a Sutton, Massachusetts, school bus slid down an icy road following a flash freeze Tuesday morning. (Published 3 hours ago)

Two adults and one child were taken to a hospital after a school van and a school bus were involved in separate crashes in a Massachusetts town amid icy conditions on Tuesday.

Sutton fire officials said the victims of the van crash on Dodge Road in the afternoon were taken to a local hospital. The child, whose age was not released, was conscious and alert and was taken for evaluation. It's not clear if the adults had any injuries.

Earlier in the day, police said a school bus crash happened on Peachtree Drive. The bus was on the road after picking up students, and due to a flash freeze and slippery conditions, the bus slipped back down the street, taking out three mailboxes before bumping into a car.

The bus was filled with 20 middle and high school students. There were no injuries reported in that crash.



Video of the bus sliding down the road was caught by a resident who was watching from a nearby window.

Sutton Superintendent Ted Friend told NBC10 Boston he feels awful about what happened, and that he was under the impression from highway officials that roads had been taken care of before sending school buses to pick up students.

He said Sutton highway workers had treated main roads but had not gotten to side roads when the crash happened.

Marlene Cronin said she narrowly avoided being involved in the crash.

"The guy whose car went off the road is going like this to the bus," she said, waving her arms. "'Stop, don't come down the hill, don't come down the hill,' but the bus had just started up just enough that it couldn't stop."

Shane Katz, whose wife Cheryl caught the dramatic video of the bus taking out mailboxes and eventually hitting a car, watched as the scene with the school bus unfolded.

"I heard a crash, and a second crash, and I heard my wife say, 'Oh my God, Oh my God!'" he recalled, "and I'm rushing out to the front here and I just see the school bus just come through, take out the mailbox and just collide into that car."