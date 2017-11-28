Tampa Police Makes Arrest in Serial Killer Case

Police in Tampa, Florida, said Tuesday night that they plan to charge a man who was detained with a gun at a McDonald's with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with a series of shooting deaths that authorities had said could be the work of a serial killer.

Acting on a tip, detectives recovered a gun and found the suspect, identified as Howell Emmanuel Donaldson III, 24, at the McDonald's restaurant in Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood, WFLA reported.

"Tonight is the beginning of when justice will be served, and then the process will occur when this individual rots in hell," Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said during a Tuesday night press conference.

Police have said they believe the incident is connected to the recent murders in the Seminole Heights neighborhood, although they haven't said why.

"We have recovered other firearms before, so we will see,” Police Chief Brian Dugan said. “We’re going to go through this. We’re in it for the long haul. Let’s see where this leads.”

Four people have been found shot to death in recent weeks in the same half-mile area north of downtown.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that a McDonald's employee said Donaldson was a fellow co-worker.

The employee said the co-worker handed a manager a gun and left to visit an Amscot. When the co-worker returned, Tampa police were waiting.