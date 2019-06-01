A Texas teacher is currently on administrative leave after reporting undocumented students in her school district through a series of tweets addressed at President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

Georgia Clark, who is still listed as an English teacher on the Carter-Riverside High School website, tweeted that the school she worked on had been "taken over" by "illegal students from Mexico," adding that Trump was elected "on the promise that a wall would be built to protect our borders."

Clark’s tweet, which were published on Tuesday, have been deleted from the social platform.

"Our school year ends today. The Board of Education will discuss, and possibly take action on, her case on Tuesday, June 4," Clint Bond, executive director of external and emergency communications at the Fort Worth Independent School District, told NBC News in a statement.

The Hispanic student population in Fort Worth Independent School District is nearly 63 percent. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that about 88 percent of the students at the school Clark had been teaching are Hispanic.