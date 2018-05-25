SIU: Teacher Wounded in Ind. School Shooting is Ex-Football Player

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a shooting at an Indiana middle school.

A teacher who was wounded during a school shooting in Noblesville, Indiana, has been identified as a former Southern Illinois University football player, the school revealed.

According to SIU, former defensive lineman Jason Seaman, a science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School, suffered gunshot wounds in the Friday morning attack. A student in the class said Seaman tackled the fellow student who fired shots inside the classroom.

"He took a bullet this morning to protect his students," SIU's football program tweeted. The university's head football coach, Nick Hill, said in a statement that, "You could always trust him to do the right thing."

Police would not identify anyone involved in the shooting, but confirmed a student and teacher were hurt in the incident. However, an official did confirm to NBC affiliate WTHR that Seaman was the teacher involved.

Seaman's brother, Jeremy Seaman, confirmed to the Indianapolis Star that Jason Seaman, who is married with two children, was the victim shot.

"When he was taken to the hospital, I know he was talking," Jeremy Seaman told the paper. "He talked to his wife. He told her he was OK."

A woman who identified herself as Seaman's mother wrote on Facebook that her son was hit three times, including once in the abdomen, and was undergoing surgery, but is in good condition.

"I thank God that no one was killed," Kristi Seaman wrote.

Authorities responded to Noblesville West Middle School shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of an "active shooter" at the suburban school, roughly 20 miles north of Indianapolis.

The injured teacher and student were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, and their families were notified, officials said at a news conference Friday.

The class had been taking a test when the student asked to be excused from his class, according to Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt.

The student then returned, armed with two handguns, and started firing, Jowitt and seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker said. Stonebraker added that the teacher "immediately ran at [the gunman], swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground."

"If it weren't for him, more of us would have been injured for sure," Stonebraker said.

The Indiana University Health system said in a statement that the teacher was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and a teenage patient was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, but details on their injuries or conditions were not immediately available.

The suspected male student was detained at the scene, according to police. A motive was not immediately known.

Authorities said the situation was contained and there was no reason to believe there was a threat to the public.

Officials noted though that a secondary threat was made at nearby Noblesville High School, roughly four miles from the middle school in the same district and the location where students were being taken to be picked up by their parents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the high school and were sweeping the area, officials said, adding that police had not received any information other than the communicated threat.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statement following the shooting saying he and leaders of the legislature were monitoring the situation as they traveled back from a trip to Europe.

"Approximately 100 state police officers have been made available to work with local responders and will offer all assistance needed," Holcomb said. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation.”

"Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana," Vice President Mike Pence, the state's previous governor, tweeted Friday morning. "To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders."

Friday's shooting came one week after a police said a student opened fire at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, killing 10 people and wounding 13 more.