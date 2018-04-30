3 Family Members Die, 8 Hurt in Massive NY House Fire: FDNY

A massive house fire in Queens killed three people and sent eight more to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Sunday, April 29, 2018)

A massive house fire in Queens killed three family members gathered to plan a wedding and sent eight more to the hospital with serious injuries early Sunday, officials said.

Officers responded to a call minutes before midnight Saturday at a home on 211th Street in the Queens Village neighborhood, firefighters and the NYPD said. It took 138 firefighters nearly 90 minutes to get the three-alarm blaze under control.

A total of 11 people were taken from the home to local hospitals.

Police say two women and a man died in the fire. They say the women were 82-year-old Ragvir Kaur-Kainth and 32-year-old Harleen Kaur and the man was 87-year-old Pyara Kainth.



Eight other people were hospitalized, including one in critical condition. Those hurt included an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.

Fire marshals are still investigating a potential cause, but firefighters said nothing immediately indicated it was suspicious.

Meanwhile, just hours later, a serious apartment fire in Harlem hurt 12 people, including an adult and two children who suffered life-threatening injuries. The blaze on the 29th floor of a building at the northeast corner of Central Park broke out just before 7 a.m.